Solidarity with Ukraine: PokerStars withdraws from Russia

The online poker giant PokerStars has discontinued its services in Russia. The provider announced this on Wednesday evening on its official Facebook page and Twitter in a short message.

The company did not explain the exact reasons for the decision. The message on Twitter only states:

“Important update: We are suspending all our services in Russia.”

Presumably, PokerStars joins other big companies like Starbucks and Coca-Cola that had already pulled out of the country to send a message of support to Ukraine.

In Russia, competitor Entain has also suspended its online poker platform, PartyPoker. However, the poker providers GGPoker and 888poker are still active in the country.

According to the Tagesspiegel, McDonald’s has also closed its 850 branches in Russia but continues to pay the salaries of its approximately 62,000 employees. In addition, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen and Toyota are said to have stopped all exports to Russia.

Other multi-billion dollar companies that have pulled out of Russia for the time being include Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, Disney, VISA, MasterCard, Kellogg and Apple.

No more Russian players at the table

Russia is one of the big markets for PokerStars. Therefore, the decision to withdraw from the country was probably not easy. Usually, the number of Russian players is between 5,000 and 8,000.

Players who played at PokerStars on Wednesday night, especially in low-stakes tournaments, may have noticed a considerable difference.

The withdrawal had already been in the offing for days

This decision by the online poker provider should not come as too much of a surprise. PokerStars already cancelled the European Poker Tour (EPT) stop in Sochi last week.

It is also possible that PokerStars gave in to pressure from the poker community, which was increasingly calling for the exclusion of Russian players and the termination of sponsorship contracts with Russian poker pros.

Another reason for Russian players not being able to use the services of PokerStars could also be the withdrawal of numerous financial service providers from the country.